Yes, Still Talks With West Ham, Hope No One Else Comes In – Gladbach Deal-Maker On Reece Oxford

Borussia Monchengladbach sporting director Max Eberl has revealed he is continuing to hold talks with West Ham United in the hope of taking Reece Oxford back to Borussia-Park, but is wary of other clubs entering the fray.



Oxford was recently recalled from a loan stint with Gladbach by West Ham and the Hammers intend to keep him at the club, despite talk he could be sold.











Eberl admits that the tone West Ham struck before the January transfer window was different and led Gladbach to feel they would be able to keep hold of him.



The Gladbach deal-maker has kept a close eye on Oxford's involvement at West Ham since his return though and is keeping the channels of communication open in the event the Hammers have a re-think.





" We spoke to West Ham a lot in the winter break and we were surprised when they decided to trigger the clause to recall him", he told Gladbach's official site.

"The tone of the discussions before that had been slightly different.



"But I understand their intentions – West Ham are in a fight to stay up and they wanted to bring back a really good player to help them.



"However he hasn’t featured for them since being recalled so we are continuing to have talks with the club.



"I hope that no other club comes in and makes him an offer to turn his head.



"As long as that doesn’t happen, we have the chance of bringing Reece back to Gladbach.



"He developed brilliantly in the five months he was with us. He had to wait for his chance but when he got it, he took his opportunity impressively", Eberl added.



Oxford made three appearances in the Bundesliga and one in the German Cup during the course of his spell at Gladbach, as he won admirers at Ruhr club.

