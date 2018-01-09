XRegister
06 October 2016

09/01/2018 - 11:53 GMT

You're Not Here For A Jolly – Rangers Boss Graeme Murty Wants Florida Hard Work

 




Graeme Murty has insisted that Rangers are not in Florida for “jolly”, with the Gers boss explaining it will be a hard working week for his side.

With the winter break currently in full swing in Scotland, Rangers decided to take a mid-season trip to Florida for some warm weather training and participation in the Florida Cup.




Besides training hard at the IMG Academy in Florida, the Scottish giants are scheduled to play two matches against Brazilian teams Atletico Mineiro and Corinthians later in the week.

And Murty, who stated that it is not a holiday trip for Rangers, is hoping his side experience some hard times in Florida which can bring the players together.
 


“I think the players will benefit from spending time together”, Murty told Rangers TV.

“Hopefully, we will be experiencing some hard times in Florida – we are not going there for jolly, we are going there for a working week.

“Hopefully we will come back with a clear idea of what I want the game to look like, a clear idea of what we want the rest of the season to look like.

“Hopefully our time in Florida will provide us with a more cohesive understanding and togetherness.”

Rangers, who headed into the winter break on the back of a goalless draw against Celtic on 30th December, will return to competitive action against Fraserburgh in a Scottish Cup game on 21st January.

The Light Blues presently find themselves third in the league table with 40 points from 22 games, 11 behind leaders Celtic.
 