AC Milan Spy Opportunity To Pounce For Tottenham Hotspur Midfielder

AC Milan could take advantage of Tottenham Hotspur’s interest in Barcelona midfielder Andre Gomes to ask Spurs for Mousa Dembele, it has been claimed.



Dembele has struggled with injury problems at Spurs this season and there have been suggestions that he could be nearing the end of his time at the north London club.











AC Milan have long been credited with showing interest in the Belgian international, whose present contract with Tottenham runs until 2019.



And according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, the Rossoneri’s chances of landing Dembele have been boosted by the fact that Spurs are keen to bring in Gomes this month.





If Gomes indeed joins Mauricio Pochettino’s team, it would mean that Dembele would face renewed competition for a regular starting spot at Tottenham.

The 30-year-old, who has made 21 appearances in all competitions this season, is reportedly also on the radar of AC Milan's city rivals Inter.



A chance to play regularly could tempt Belgium international Dembele to move to the San Siro to keep himself sharp before the World Cup next summer.

