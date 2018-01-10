Alexis Sanchez On Bench – Arsenal Team vs Chelsea Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Chelsea vs Arsenal

Competition: EFL Cup

Kick-off: 20:00 (UK time)



Arsenal have announced their starting eleven and substitutes for this evening's trip to Stamford Bridge for the first leg of their EFL Cup semi-final encounter against Chelsea.



The Gunners held Chelsea to a 2-2 draw at the Emirates Stadium in a recent Premier League clash between the two teams and boss Arsene Wenger would no doubt welcome the same scoreline tonight as it would mean two vital away goals.











Wenger however will watch matters from the stands as he continues his touchline ban.



The Frenchman has David Ospina between the sticks, with Calum Chambers, Shkodran Mustafi and Rob Holding the back three. Jack Wilshere and Granit Xhaka play, while Alex Iwobi and Danny Welbeck are just off striker Alexandre Lacazette.



If Wenger wants to make changes at any point in the 90 minutes he can look to his bench, which includes Alexis Sanchez and Theo Walcott.



Arsenal Team vs Chelsea



Ospina, Chambers, Mustafi, Holding, Wilshere, Xhaka, Bellerin, Maitland-Niles, Iwobi, Welbeck, Lacazette



Substitutes: Macey, Mavropanos, Mertesacker, Nelson, Elneny, Walcott, Sanchez

