XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

10/01/2018 - 08:59 GMT

Arsenal To Meet Agents of Manchester United Target Malcolm Today

 




Arsenal are to hold a meeting with the agents of Manchester United target Malcolm later today.

The Gunners are looking for replacements for Alexis Sanchez, wanted by Manchester City, and who will leave the Emirates Stadium either this month or in the summer when his contract expires.




Malcolm plies his trade in France with Bordeaux and the Ligue 1 side have been clear in their desire not to sell the 20-year-old forward this month.

But Arsenal are still working on a potential deal and, according to Sky Italia, they will hold a meeting with the Brazilian's agents today.
 


Arsenal appear to be trying to find an agreement over a contract with Malcolm's agents to put an important piece of the transfer jigsaw in place.

Malcolm has other English suitors though and Manchester United are also alive to his talents.

As such, the Gunners could face a battle to secure the highly rated 20-year-old.

Arsenal remain interested in Borussia Dortmund's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang too, as they keep as many irons in the fire as possible to replace Sanchez.
 