Arsenal To Meet Agents of Manchester United Target Malcolm Today

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal are to hold a meeting with the agents of Manchester United target Malcolm later today.



The Gunners are looking for replacements for Alexis Sanchez, wanted by Manchester City, and who will leave the Emirates Stadium either this month or in the summer when his contract expires.











Malcolm plies his trade in France with Bordeaux and the Ligue 1 side have been clear in their desire not to sell the 20-year-old forward this month.



But Arsenal are still working on a potential deal and, according to Sky Italia, they will hold a meeting with the Brazilian's agents today.





Arsenal appear to be trying to find an agreement over a contract with Malcolm's agents to put an important piece of the transfer jigsaw in place.

Malcolm has other English suitors though and Manchester United are also alive to his talents.



As such, the Gunners could face a battle to secure the highly rated 20-year-old.



Arsenal remain interested in Borussia Dortmund's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang too, as they keep as many irons in the fire as possible to replace Sanchez.

