06 October 2016

10/01/2018 - 11:16 GMT

Celtic Star Reveals No Communication Problems With New Signing

 




Scott Brown says there will no communication problems with Marvin Compper owing to the new Celtic signing having a good command of the English language.

Celtic announced the signing of Compper from German club RB Leipzig on a two-and-a-half-year deal in late December, with the centre-back officially joining the Hoops once the transfer window reopened on 1st January.




Compper is currently spending time with his new team-mates in Dubai as Celtic made their mid-season trip to the Middle East to enjoy some warm weather training.

And Brown, who praised Compper’s positive attitude, explained that communicating with the German is not a problem for him.
 


“He has been great”, Brown told Celtic TV, when asked about Compper.

“He has come in and he has been very positive to be perfectly honest with you.

“He speaks well and even understands what I say and it does help.

“He has come in and joined with the lads and he is gelling well with the lads as well.”

Compper, who joined RB Leipzig from Fiorentina in the summer of 2014, also counts Borussia Monchengladbach and Hoffenheim amongst his former employers.

The 32-year-old could make his debut for Celtic in their Scottish Cup game against Brechin City on 20th January.
 