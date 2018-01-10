Chances of Leeds United Swoop For Preston North End Hitman Jordan Hugill Played Down

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United's interest in Preston North End striker Jordan Hugill has been played down, with the potential fee involved in any deal the main stumbling block for the Whites.



Calls for Leeds to sign a striker in the current transfer window have been growing, with Pierre-Michel Lasogga struggling to fill Chris Wood's boots up front; Wood, now at Premier League side Burnley, netted 30 goals for Leeds last term.











Of late Leeds have been linked with a move for Preston's Hugill, but according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, while the Whites are admirers of the striker, the fee likely to be needed makes the chance of a deal slim.



Leeds did bank a combined £23m from selling Wood, Charlie Taylor and Liam Bridcutt last summer, while keeping down their outlay by focusing on signings from abroad.





The Yorkshire giants have made two signings so far this month (Yosuke Ideguchi and Aapo Halme) and a third is on the way (Laurens De Bock) with all three again coming from outside England.

Hugill has netted ten goals in all competitions for Preston in the current campaign.



Leeds will face Preston at Deepdale towards the end of this season, with the two set to play on Tuesday 10th April.

