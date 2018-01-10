Chelsea Target Admits To Hearing About Talk of Blues Interest

Follow @insidefutbol





Arturo Vidal has admitted he has heard about reports claiming Chelsea are ready to pay Bayern Munich €37m to take him to Stamford Bridge.



The Blues have just completed the signing of another midfielder in the shape of Ross Barkley, from Everton, but are still looking to make additions to their squad this month and have been linked with Vidal.











The Chile international, who has regularly been linked with Premier League clubs in recent years, admits that he has heard about talk Chelsea want him.



However, Vidal is determined to focus on the job at hand at Bayern Munich.





And he insists the Bavarians are looking to win every trophy available to them in the current campaign, something which must be his focus, rather than transfer rumours.

Vidal was quoted as saying by German magazine Sport Bild: "Yes, I've heard about it. But I am concentrating on the season with Bayern and only looking from day to day.



"We are a great team and we have big goals.



"We want to win all the trophies. That is my focus", the midfielder added.



Vidal has made 23 appearances in all competitions so far in the current campaign, finding the back of the net on five occasions and providing two assists for his team-mates.

