Danny Drinkwater Starts – Chelsea Team vs Arsenal Confirmed

Fixture: Chelsea vs Arsenal

Competition: EFL Cup

Kick-off: 20:00 (UK time)



Chelsea have officially named their starting eleven and substitutes to play host to Arsenal in the first leg of their EFL Cup semi-final tie this evening.



Antonio Conte's men recently played out an entertaining 2-2 draw with Arsene Wenger's side at the Emirates Stadium and the Italian will be keen for his defence to make sure the Gunners do not score tonight.











New Chelsea signing Ross Barkley does not yet have the match fitness to be involved.



Conte selects Thibaut Courtois in goal, while at the back he goes with Cesar Azpilicueta, Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger as the three, while Victor Moses and Marcos Alonso are wing-backs. N'Golo Kante slots into midfield with Cesc Fabregas and Danny Drinkwater, while Eden Hazard is just off Alvaro Morata.



If the Chelsea manager needs to make any changes then he can look to a bench full of different options, including Willian and Michy Batshuayi,



Chelsea Team vs Arsenal



Courtois; Azpilicueta (c), Christensen, Rudiger; Moses, Kante, Fabregas, Drinkwater, Alonso; Hazard, Morata



Substitutes: Eduardo, David Luiz, Zappacosta, Bakayoko, Willian, Pedro, Batshuayi

