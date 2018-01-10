XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

10/01/2018 - 07:58 GMT

Fernando Llorente Understands Situation Around Real Madrid’s Goalkeeper Chase

 




Tottenham Hotspur and former Athletic Bilbao striker Fernando Llorente understands goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga's potential move to Real Madrid.

Los Blancos are working to snap up the Spain international custodian this month and Llorente, who says Athletic Bilbao try to keep hold of top players, admits that stars have ambitions.




Llorente came through the ranks himself at Athletic Bilbao, but eventually left to join Italian champions Juventus.

Now custodian Kepa could also be heading out through the exit door and linking up with Real Madrid.
 


"The philosophy of Athletic is very clear and to stay big they have to try to keep the great players", Llorente said on El Larguero.

"But all the players have ambitions", he added.

Athletic Bilbao are keen to keep hold of Kepa this month and have set their face against selling the goalkeeper.

But Real Madrid could pay €20m to activate Kepa's release clause and render Athletic Bilbao powerless when it comes to keeping hold of him.

At present Kepa is out of action, having been struck down with a foot injury in December.
 