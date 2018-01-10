XRegister
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

10/01/2018 - 12:12 GMT

Francis Coquelin Agrees Valencia Contract, Fee Talks With Arsenal To Wrap Up In 24 Hours

 




Arsenal midfielder Francis Coquelin has given the green light to a four-and-a-half-year contract offered by Valencia and talks over a transfer fee are expected to conclude over the next 24 hours.

Valencia have identified Coquelin as a player they want to get through the door in the transfer window this month and Los Che have been working hard on a deal.




According to French radio station RMC, Coquelin has now signed off on a contract offer from Valencia and is happy to move.

Valencia are now set to complete talks with Arsenal over the transfer fee involved within the next 24 hours, paving the way for the deal to go through.
 


Coquelin, 26, is under contract with Arsenal for another three years.

He has though struggled to secure playing time under boss Arsene Wenger so far this season and has accumulated only 155 minutes of football in the Premier League this term.

The Frenchman will be aiming to feature with more regularity when he makes a fresh start in La Liga with Valencia.
 