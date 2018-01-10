I Need Run of Games – Rangers Star Admits Need For Momentum

Follow @insidefutbol





Michael O'Halloran insists he wants the run of games with Rangers he did not receive in his first spell at the club as he bids to build momentum.



The Gers swooped to sign the speedy winger from St Johnstone in the 2016 winter transfer window, paying the Saints half a million pounds for the privilege of signing the wide-man.











However, he struggled to hold down a spot in the side and was shipped out on loan back to St Johnstone last summer by now former Gers boss Pedro Caixinha.



Now O'Halloran has returned to Rangers and he is desperate for a run of games under manager Graeme Murty to show what he can do.





" I feel comfortable here and everyone had been brilliant with me since day one. I think for me, it’s the run of games and I never really got that", he told Rangers TV.

"It was two games here, then three games there. It’s hard to get a bit of momentum going.



"So hopefully this time I can come and work hard and show the manager what I can do and get into the team and play as regularly as I can", O'Halloran added.



It remains to be seen how much O'Halloran features in Murty's thinking, but the winger has an opportunity at Rangers' warm weather training base in Florida to make an impression on the former youth coach.

