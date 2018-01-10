XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

10/01/2018 - 21:15 GMT

I Need Run of Games – Rangers Star Admits Need For Momentum

 




Michael O'Halloran insists he wants the run of games with Rangers he did not receive in his first spell at the club as he bids to build momentum.

The Gers swooped to sign the speedy winger from St Johnstone in the 2016 winter transfer window, paying the Saints half a million pounds for the privilege of signing the wide-man.




However, he struggled to hold down a spot in the side and was shipped out on loan back to St Johnstone last summer by now former Gers boss Pedro Caixinha.

Now O'Halloran has returned to Rangers and he is desperate for a run of games under manager Graeme Murty to show what he can do.
 


"I feel comfortable here and everyone had been brilliant with me since day one. I think for me, it’s the run of games and I never really got that", he told Rangers TV.

"It was two games here, then three games there. It’s hard to get a bit of momentum going.

"So hopefully this time I can come and work hard and show the manager what I can do and get into the team and play as regularly as I can", O'Halloran added.

It remains to be seen how much O'Halloran features in Murty's thinking, but the winger has an opportunity at Rangers' warm weather training base in Florida to make an impression on the former youth coach.
 