06 October 2016

26 August 2015

10/01/2018 - 10:08 GMT

Leeds United Suffer Big Luke Ayling Injury Blow

 




Leeds United have suffered a big blow with the news that full-back Luke Ayling will miss the rest of the season through injury.

Ayling hurt his ankle during Leeds' New Year's Day draw with Nottingham Forest at Elland Road and has had to go under the knife as a result.




Now Leeds have confirmed that the 26-year-old will be sidelined for the rest of the season as he bids to recover from his injury.

The news is a blow for the Whites as they chase promotion to the Premier League, with Ayling handed regular game time by head coach Thomas Christiansen this season.
 


Christiansen could choose to slot Gaetano Berardi in at right-back, with the imminent signing of left-back Laurens De Bock allowing such a positional switch to take place.

Leeds handed Ayling a new long term contract at the club in the summer in recognition of his starring role at the club.

Ayling joined Leeds in the summer of 2016 from Bristol City.
 