Leeds United Yet To Make Move To Cut Short Whites Star’s Loan

Leeds United are yet to make any move to recall Lewie Coyle from his loan at Fleetwood Town despite Luke Ayling being ruled out for the rest of the season.



Ayling will miss the rest of the season as he has undergone surgery on his injured ankle; the full-back picked up the damage during Leeds’ goalless draw with Nottingham Forest on New Year’s Day.











The 26-year-old featured heavily for the Whites in the present campaign and his absence is sure to come as a big blow for the club, who are chasing promotion.



Leeds are on the verge of completing the signing of Laurens De Bock from Club Brugge, but the Yorkshire giants could look to bring in another full-back to cover Ayling’s absence.





The Elland Road outfit loaned out Coyle to Fleetwood last summer and have the option to recall the 22-year-old, but only in this transfer window.

But according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Leeds have made no such move yet to cut short Coyle’s loan stint with the League One club.



However, if Leeds want to bring back Coyle, they have to do it before the winter transfer window slams shut on 31st January.



Coyle has made 27 appearances in all competitions this season and besides helping the Cod Army’s defence, he has also set up five goals.

