XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

10/01/2018 - 11:38 GMT

Leeds United Yet To Make Move To Cut Short Whites Star’s Loan

 




Leeds United are yet to make any move to recall Lewie Coyle from his loan at Fleetwood Town despite Luke Ayling being ruled out for the rest of the season.

Ayling will miss the rest of the season as he has undergone surgery on his injured ankle; the full-back picked up the damage during Leeds’ goalless draw with Nottingham Forest on New Year’s Day.




The 26-year-old featured heavily for the Whites in the present campaign and his absence is sure to come as a big blow for the club, who are chasing promotion.

Leeds are on the verge of completing the signing of Laurens De Bock from Club Brugge, but the Yorkshire giants could look to bring in another full-back to cover Ayling’s absence.
 


The Elland Road outfit loaned out Coyle to Fleetwood last summer and have the option to recall the 22-year-old, but only in this transfer window.

But according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Leeds have made no such move yet to cut short Coyle’s loan stint with the League One club.

However, if Leeds want to bring back Coyle, they have to do it before the winter transfer window slams shut on 31st January.

Coyle has made 27 appearances in all competitions this season and besides helping the Cod Army’s defence, he has also set up five goals.
 