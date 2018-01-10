Ligue 1 Club Making Running To Sign Leeds United Linked International Striker

Follow @insidefutbol





Ligue 1 club Rennes are working to sign striker Aleksandar Prijovic, who has been linked with Leeds United, from Greek top flight side PAOK Salonika.



The 27-year-old has caught the eye with his performances in Greek football and could be set for pastures new in this month's transfer window.











English Championship side Leeds have been linked with holding an interest in Prijovic, but it is Rennes who are making the running to get a deal over the line for the striker.



According to French sports daily L'Equipe, Rennes are prepared to pay €3m to sign the striker.





But PAOK are holding out for a fee of at least €5m in order to let the Serbia international move on just a year after signing him.

PAOK secured Prijovic's services in the winter transfer window last year after thrashing out an agreement with Polish giants Legia Warsaw.



The hitman cost PAOK a fee of €1.9m, meaning they club are looking for a big profit in order to let him go.



Prijovic tasted English football earlier in his career when under contract at Derby County; he had loan spells with Yeovil Town and Northampton Town.

