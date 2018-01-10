XRegister
10/01/2018 - 11:29 GMT

Manchester City Land Dutch Video Analyst

 




Dutch video analyst Piet Cremers is leaving NAC Breda for Manchester City.

NAC have already kicked off the search for a new video analyst to step in for Cremers, who joined the club in 2016.




The analyst has signed a rolling contract with Manchester City, according to Dutch daily the Algemeen Dagblad, and is expected to work with the club's elite development squad.

It will not be the first time Cremers has worked in English football.
 


The analyst worked under Marinus Dijkhuizen at Championship club Brentford; he also worked with Dijkhuizen at Dutch outfit Excelsior.

He was at Griffin Park as recently as Boxing Day, when he attended Brentford's Championship meeting with Aston Villa, a game the Bees won 2-1.

Cremers will hope to catch the eye of Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola with his work at the Citizens as he embarks upon a new adventure in his career as an analyst.
 