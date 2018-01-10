PHOTO: Leeds United New Boy Laurens De Bock Poses With Whites Shirt

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United have completed the signing of left-back Laurens De Bock from Club Brugge, with a photograph of him holding his new shirt having emerged.



De Bock has signed a four-and-a-half-year contract at Elland Road with the Whites and bolsters Leeds' full-back options.











The Belgian struggled for playing time at Club Brugge this season and will be hoping to hit the ground running with Leeds in England's second tier.



De Bock's arrival is timely for Leeds given the news that full-back Luke Ayling has been ruled out until the end of the season following surgery.



De Bock verlaat @ClubBrugge na vijf seizoenen. Speler tekent voor 4.5 jaar bij Engelse traditieclub @hlnsport pic.twitter.com/MuS80EnF2w — Tomas Taecke (@FooTTomaz) January 10, 2018



With Gaetano Berardi having filled in at left-back, De Bock's arrival means the Italian can now switch to right-back.

De Bock is the third signing Leeds have made in the current transfer window, following the arrivals of Finnish defender Aapo Halme and Japanese midfielder Yosuke Ideguchi.



Ideguchi has moved to Spain on loan, while Halme has linked up with the Under-23s, meaning De Bock is the only new first team face.

