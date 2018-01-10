XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

10/01/2018 - 13:54 GMT

PHOTO: Leeds United New Boy Laurens De Bock Poses With Whites Shirt

 




Leeds United have completed the signing of left-back Laurens De Bock from Club Brugge, with a photograph of him holding his new shirt having emerged.

De Bock has signed a four-and-a-half-year contract at Elland Road with the Whites and bolsters Leeds' full-back options.




The Belgian struggled for playing time at Club Brugge this season and will be hoping to hit the ground running with Leeds in England's second tier.

De Bock's arrival is timely for Leeds given the news that full-back Luke Ayling has been ruled out until the end of the season following surgery.
 


With Gaetano Berardi having filled in at left-back, De Bock's arrival means the Italian can now switch to right-back.

De Bock is the third signing Leeds have made in the current transfer window, following the arrivals of Finnish defender Aapo Halme and Japanese midfielder Yosuke Ideguchi.

Ideguchi has moved to Spain on loan, while Halme has linked up with the Under-23s, meaning De Bock is the only new first team face.
 