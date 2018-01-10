XRegister
X
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

10/01/2018 - 21:42 GMT

Rangers Star Can’t Wait For Graeme Murty Chat

 




Returning Rangers loanee Michael O'Halloran admits that he is waiting for an opportunity to sit down with manager Graeme Murty to find out where he features in his thinking.

Murty was recently confirmed as the permanent Rangers manager on a deal running until the end of the season and he is keen to fully assess his squad.




O'Halloran has returned to Rangers following a loan spell at St Johnstone and has travelled with the Gers to their warm weather winter training camp in Florida; Rangers will also take part in the Florida Cup.

The winger is itching to know how Murty sees him fitting in at Rangers.
 


"Obviously he’s welcomed me back which is nice", O'Halloran told Rangers TV.

"But I’d imagine at some point he will sit down with me to speak and tell me what his plans are and where he maybe sees me playing, which is good.

"I’m looking forward to getting that chat with him."

St Johnstone boss Tommy Wright, who is keen to have O'Halloran back, has suggested that the winger will not want to stay at Rangers if it means kicking his heels on the sidelines with no chance to feature in the team.

It remains to be seen what Murty's views on O'Halloran are, but he is sure to be running the rule over the winger in the United States.
 