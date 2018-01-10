Spirit And Determination – Arsene Wenger Hails Arsenal Draw At Chelsea

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has hailed the spirit and determination his side showed in claiming a 0-0 draw against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the first leg of their EFL Cup semi-final tie.



It was an even affair at the Bridge as neither side looked to give anything away in the crucial semi-final encounter.











Chelsea had the best chance of the match when centre-back Andreas Christensen headed over from close range in the second half, with the Blues also having a Willian shot saved.



Arsenal, who started with Alexis Sanchez on the bench and brought him into the action in the 66th minute, did little to trouble Blues goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois during the draw.





But Wenger was pleased with what his side showed, especially their determination not to concede .

The Frenchman, who watched the game from the stands due to a touchline ban, told Sky Sports: "I felt there was great togetherness, we didn't give many chances away. I am pleased with the spirit and determination.



"You want first to be solid, ideally you want to score as well. We were close a few times."



Wenger also commented on his side's injury issues, confirming Aaron Ramsey is likely the first to come back.



"At the moment we have five big injuries.



"The earliest to come back is Aaron Ramsey and that is quite welcome because that is an area where we are quite short at the moment."

