Think Like This And We’ll Lose – New Rangers Assistant Boss Gives Gers Stars Advice

Jimmy Nicholl believes Rangers have to treat every game with equal importance, with the new Gers assistant boss suggesting that his side’s upcoming clash against Fraserburgh will not be any different to their goalless draw against Celtic before the winter break.



Rangers, who are currently in Florida for some warm weather training and participation in the Florida Cup, headed into the winter break on the back of a goalless draw in the Old Firm derby at Celtic Park on 30th December.











Although the Light Blues are scheduled to play two matches against Brazilian teams Atletico Mineiro and Corinthians later in the week, the Gers’ next competitive game is against Fraserburgh in a Scottish Cup encounter on 21st January.



And Nicholl, who feels Rangers should give equal importance to all their games, wants the club to replicate their second half performance against Celtic when they take on Fraserburgh.





“Every single game”, he told Rangers TV, when asked if he is looking forward to the competitive games starting again this month.

“We can’t treat a game any different from the next one.



“We have come from drawing at Celtic to playing Fraserburgh in the cup.



“It can’t be any different. If you think it’s going to be any different then you will lose the game.



“It won’t be any different.



“We have to take our second half performance against Celtic and take it into [the] Fraserburgh [game], and every single game is the same.”



Rangers are currently third in the league table with 40 points from 22 games, 11 behind leaders Celtic.

