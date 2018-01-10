This Is Why I Picked Spain’s Second Tier For Yosuke Ideguchi – Leeds United’s Victor Orta

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United director of football Victor Orta has explained his decision to send new signing Yosuke Ideguchi on loan to the lower reaches of the Spanish second division.



The Yorkshire giants have just snapped up the Japan international midfielder, but he is not staying at Elland Road and is being shipped on loan to Cultural Leonesa, a club the Whites are increasingly co-operating with.











Cultural, who are owned by the Aspire Academy in Qatar, with which Leeds are working closely, are in the thick of a battle to survive in the Segunda Division.



The Spanish side are being strengthened by Ideguchi arriving and Orta thinks it is a win-win situation as Leeds will benefit too.





" The Segunda Division in Spain is physical like the Championship and I believe that players can adapt to life in the Championship a little easier if they have experienced this league in Spain, as we have seen with Samuel Saiz", Orta told Leeds' official site.

The director of football also explained his confidence in Ideguchi having the attributes needed to be successful in the English game.



"Yosuke is a dynamic midfielder with good technical ability and excellent movement.



"He is a traditional box to box player who is as comfortable winning balls as he is arriving to score goals.



"He has the stamina and the intelligence to be successful in England – and to be an international footballer at 21 years of age, shows his promise", Orta added.



Cultural Leonesa are currently just two points above the drop zone.

