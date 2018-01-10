Turkey Or China Move Doesn’t Interest Him – Agent Of Arsenal Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud’s agent Michael Manuello has revealed that his client is not interested in moving to Turkey or China, amidst reported interest from Besiktas and Fenerbahce.



The Frenchman, who will enter the final year of his contract with Arsenal next summer, has found game time hard to come by in the Premier League this season.











Giroud has been mostly used in cup games by Gunners boss Arsene Wenger in the present campaign, with the 31-year-old managing to clock up just 359 minutes over 15 Premier League appearances, starting once.



Turkish giants Besiktas and Fenerbahce have been linked with making a move for Giroud, who has scored seven goals in 25 games in all competitions this term.





However, Manuello insisted that his client is not at all interested in plying his trade in Turkey or China – a lucrative destination for several high-profile players.

"It does not interest him, nor does China”, Manuello told French daily Le Figaro, when asked about a possible transfer to Turkey for Giroud.



“To leave [Arsenal] to earn more money is not what matters in his state of mind.”



Besides Besiktas and Fenerbahce, Everton, West Ham and AC Milan have also been credited with showing interest in Giroud.

