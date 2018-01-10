XRegister
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

10/01/2018 - 21:23 GMT

West Ham Ready To Pull Bid Trigger On Tottenham Target Manuel Akanji

 




West Ham United are ready to slap in an offer for Tottenham Hotspur and Borussia Dortmund target Manuel Akanji.

The centre-back is a man in demand in this month's transfer window after a series of impressive displays for Basel, both in the Champions League and the Swiss top flight.




Basel have been clear that Akanji will only leave on their terms, with no financial need to sell. However, the Swiss giants did signal recently they are contemplating a sale by identifying Norwich City's Timm Klose as a replacement.

Now West Ham look set to test Basel and, according to Swiss daily Blick, are ready to pay €18m for the defender.
 


So far Dortmund have signalled they will go up to €15m for Akanji and talks are continuing between Basel and the German club.

Tottenham are also interested in the 22-year-old and could choose to make their move if it seems Basel are set to sell.

Akanji is locked down on a contract with the Swiss giants until the summer of 2021.
 