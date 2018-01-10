XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

10/01/2018 - 08:10 GMT

West Ham’s Interest In Midfield Target Played Down

 




Anderlecht defensive midfielder Leander Dendoncker is currently not West Ham United’s transfer priority, it has been claimed.

The Hammers have been heavily linked with making a move for Dendoncker this month, with the Premier League outfit even seemingly looking to hold concrete talks with Anderlecht and the player’s agent.




The 22-year-old’s future at Anderlecht was under the scanner last summer as well after Manchester United were credited with showing interest in him.

But he stayed put at Anderlecht, who are believed to be demanding £22m to sell him in the winter transfer window.
 


And according to Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws, although Dendoncker is keen to leave Anderlecht in January, he is presently not West Ham’s priority.

The Belgium international, who has been scouted by West Ham, has made 27 appearances in all competitions for Anderlecht this season.

Dendoncker’s present contract with Anderlecht runs until the summer of 2021 and it remains to be seen if the London Stadium club decide to change their stance on the player before the closure of the transfer window on 31st January.
 