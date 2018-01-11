Christian Eriksen Has This Great Player Trait – Former Denmark Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Denmark and Liverpool great Jan Molby believes that his countryman Christian Eriksen does what great players do, that is not getting caught on the ball.



The 54-year-old, who represented his country between 1982 and 1990, playing a total of 33 goals, has seen the 25-year-old play for Tottenham over the last four-and-a-half years.











And from what Molby has seen, he believes that Eriksen has gone on to improve himself and can now easily be considered among the greatest of world football.



Praising the attacking midfielder's decision making powers, Molby said that the Danish international is well capable of comprehending the best possible option for him to pass a ball and does not mess around so that he is not caught out of possession.





“His decision making is even better, he’s even more decisive”, Molby was quoted as saying by Tottenham's official site.

“You go from when you start in the game to having five options on the ball, then four, three and the better you become, you just see one – which is the right one.



“That’s what the great players do, they don’t mess around, they don’t get caught in possession. How often does Christian get caught out like that? I watched the game at Swansea, with water up to your ears, and he ran the show on the ball. He just doesn’t get caught out.



“It’s all coming together and there is a burning desire to be the best and he goes about it in his own way. That’s what sets him apart – he’s a unique footballer.”



During his stay in north London, Eriksen has managed a total of 206 appearances, scoring 48 goals and has also set up 64 more for his Spurs team-mates.

