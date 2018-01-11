Claim From Italy: Deal In Place For Carlo Ancelotti To Succeed Arsene Wenger

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal have agreed a deal with Carlo Ancelotti, who will succeed Arsene Wenger at the Emirates, it has been claimed in Italy.



Wenger signed a new two-year contract last summer, but performances this season have been inconsistent and there are suggestions that he could leave at the end of the term.











There are claims that the Frenchman is considering cutting short his contract and leaving Arsenal next summer and it seems the Gunners have already lined up a replacement.



According to Italian sports daily Corriere dello Sport, Arsenal and Ancelotti have already reached an agreement and he is now set to succeed Wenger in the Emirates dugout.





It has been claimed that the outlines of a four-year deal worth €40m has been agreed between the former AC Milan, Chelsea and Bayern Munich boss and the north London club.

The Gunners made their move for Ancelotti towards the end of last year and the Italian has already declined offers from Saudi Arabia and the Italy national team.



With Arsenal agreeing a deal with Ancelotti, the noise around Wenger’s impending departure from the club at the end of the season is set to go up a few more notches.



Arsenal were knocked out of the FA Cup third round and are currently sixth in the Premier League table.

