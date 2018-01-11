XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

11/01/2018 - 14:56 GMT

Crystal Palace Mulling January Move For Roma Custodian

 




Crystal Palace are considering making a move for Roma goalkeeper Lukasz Skorupski in the January transfer window.

The 26-year-old Pole has been acting as Alisson’s understudy at the Stadio Olimpico this season and has made just one appearance, in the Italian Cup against Torino.




Skorupski has been itching to play regular football and is prepared to consider offers to leave the Giallorossi in this month’s transfer window.

And it seems he could be moving to England as according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Palace are showing an interest in signing the Roma goalkeeper in the coming weeks.
 


Roy Hodgson has been keen to add to his goalkeeping department in the winter window and Skorupski is one of the options the London club are considering at the moment.  

Roma are also aware that the Pole wants to leave and won’t stand in his way if a club offer a fee around the €9m to €10m mark before 31st January.

Skorupski joined Roma in 2013 and impressed during his two-year loan spell at Empoli before returning to the Giallorossi last summer.

He has more than three years left on his contract with Roma.
 