Hearts Boss Delighted To Land Manchester United Youngster

Hearts manager Craig Levein believes that Manchester United loanee Demetri Mitchell will be a "valuable addition" to the team and will help provide the right balance during the second half of the season.



The young full-back has now completed a loan move to Tynecastle after impressing with the young Red Devils with his performances in the first half of the season.











The 53-year-old manager now hopes that the youngster can come in to bring the right kind of balance into the side and in the process help them improve their league position.



"He's an exciting young talent at Manchester United", Levein was quoted as saying by STV.





"They think very highly of him and feel it's time for him to go out and play on loan.

"He was a winger who's been converted back to full-back and we are looking for some balance in the team.



"We've spoken regularly about trying to find a balance and I'm sure that Demetri will provide us with that."



With little time to adapt, the manager though warned that Mitchell will need to hit the ground running and start delivering the goods.



"With bringing somebody in so young there's obviously difficulties in that as well because he has to hit the ground running and it's the first time he's played serious professional football.



"But he's a confident young lad and I'm sure he'll be a valuable addition to the squad."



The Manchester United starlet has played 12 matches for the academy this season scoring four goals and has set up one more for his team-mates.



He is flying out to Spain on Friday to join his new team-mates.

