Last Season Was A Disaster But This Season I’m On Course – Rangers Star On Key Goal

Follow @insidefutbol





Josh Windass has revealed that he always sets himself a target of reaching double figures on the goalscoring front, with the Rangers attacking midfielder insisting that he is well on course to accomplishing it this term.



The 24-year-old, who joined Rangers from Accrington Stanley in 2016, has been in fine form in the present campaign.











He has scored six goals and set up five more in 24 appearances in all competitions this season, compared to his one goal and five assists in 27 games last term.



And Windass, who has been pleased with his performances in the present campaign, however believes he still has room for improvement.





“I have done alright, I have scored a few goals and contributed a lot more than I did last season but hopefully I can improve a lot more and keep getting better”, he told Rangers TV, when asked about his aims and ambitions for the second half of the season.

“I always give myself individual targets, but I like to keep them quiet just in case I don’t reach them.



“I want to keep progressing as a player and keep pushing on."



When asked if he has set himself a goal target this season, Windass replied: “I normally try to get into double figures with goals, obviously last season that was a disaster, but this season I am well on course.”



Windass endured an injury-ravaged first season at Ibrox, and the Englishman said that staying clear of injuries and playing regularly have been the highlights of his season so far.



“The goals you score are always nice and the wins too, but just playing regular football, not being injured, touch wood, and playing every week has been good”, he continued.



Windass, whose present contract with Rangers runs until 2020, has started 19 of the 20 Scottish Premiership games he has played this season.

