League Two Boss Denies Leeds United Bid For Talent

Luton Town manager Nathan Jones has rubbished reports that Championship giants Leeds United have submitted a bid for talented full-back James Justin.



The 19-year-old has found his way back into Jones' team, winning back his spot, and has played in their last five league games though he was not part of the team that lost to Peterborough in the EFL Trophy.











His performances have attracted attention, with the club recently turning down a bid from Championship side Nottingham Forest.



The Whites, looking to strengthen their squad ahead of a gruelling second half of the season during which they will be pushing for a playoff spot, have also shown keen interest in the player, though Jones has confirmed that his club have not received any official offer.





“We’ve not had anything official, but there’s a lot of people talking about James Justin", Jones was quoted as saying by HattersNews.

“We had 36 scouts here the other day, which is a phenomenal amount of scouts for any football game, let along our Checkatrade game."



The manager also took time to speak about his desire to assemble a good and steady squad in order to implement his project and denied the possibility of selling any players.



“If I was to put every single one of our players on the transfer list, I would imagine we would earn a hell of a lot of money, but we’re not in the business of doing that.



“We’ve taken a long time and a lot of hard work to assemble this fine squad we have, we like testing it, what we don’t like doing is losing them.



“We’ve got a lot of good footballers here, now whether we get bids is one thing, whether we accept them is a million miles from whether we get them or not.



“Because we want to achieve something here, we regularly turn down approaches for staff, players at this football club, so we’re used to that."

