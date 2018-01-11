XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

11/01/2018 - 23:37 GMT

Leeds United Sign Youngster On Permanent Deal

 




Championship giants Leeds United have confirmed that they have signed striker Oliver Sarkic on a permanent deal from Benfica for an undisclosed fee.

The 20-year-old spent the first half of the season on loan at Leeds and has been looking to impress.




Sarkic has been a regular for Leeds' Under-23 side and also netted a penalty in Thursday's 4-3 win over Hull City at Thorp Arch. celebrating his move in style.

The 20-year-old has put pen-to-paper to a three-year deal with the Elland Road based club, but the Whites have the option of extending the stay by a further year if Sarkic impresses further.
 


"Leeds United are pleased to confirm the signing of Oliver Sarkic from Portuguese ﻿outfit Benfica for an undisclosed fee", a statement on the club's official website revealed.  

Sarkic has represented his country Montenegro at different youth levels and is currently engaged with their Under-21 team.

The striker spent time in the youth ranks at Anderlecht before joining Benfica, where he turned out for the Portuguese giants' B team.
 