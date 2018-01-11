Leeds United Sign Youngster On Permanent Deal

Follow @insidefutbol





Championship giants Leeds United have confirmed that they have signed striker Oliver Sarkic on a permanent deal from Benfica for an undisclosed fee.



The 20-year-old spent the first half of the season on loan at Leeds and has been looking to impress.











Sarkic has been a regular for Leeds' Under-23 side and also netted a penalty in Thursday's 4-3 win over Hull City at Thorp Arch. celebrating his move in style.



The 20-year-old has put pen-to-paper to a three-year deal with the Elland Road based club, but the Whites have the option of extending the stay by a further year if Sarkic impresses further.





"Leeds United are pleased to confirm the signing of Oliver Sarkic from Portuguese ﻿outfit Benfica for an undisclosed fee", a statement on the club's official website revealed.

Sarkic has represented his country Montenegro at different youth levels and is currently engaged with their Under-21 team.



The striker spent time in the youth ranks at Anderlecht before joining Benfica, where he turned out for the Portuguese giants' B team.

