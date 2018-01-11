Leicester City Target Eyeing Paris Saint-Germain Stay Until The Summer

Follow @insidefutbol





Leicester City target Hatem Ben Arfa is set to prefer staying at Paris Saint-Germain until the end of the season before leaving the club on a free transfer.



The former Newcastle United winger has not kicked a ball at PSG this season and has been in talks with the club to terminate his contract, which would allow him to leave for free this month.











However, an agreement is yet to be reached and Ben Arfa is still waiting to hear from the PSG hierarchy about his possible status at the club as he has generated interest from several clubs in Europe.



Russian outfit Lokomotiv Moscow and Premier League side Leicester are reportedly interested in signing the Frenchman, but the transfer saga has taken a turn.





And according to French daily Le Parisien, the winger is currently preferring continuing at PSG until the end of the season, when his contract with the club expires.

With no agreement between the club and the player yet, Ben Arfa is claimed to be prepared to wait until the summer, when he can leave PSG on a free transfer.



A move to England with Leicester was reportedly his preferred option this month, but at the moment the winger is considering continuing with the Parisians until the end of the term.

