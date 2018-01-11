XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

11/01/2018 - 09:47 GMT

Liverpool Receive Encouragement In Naby Keita Deal Acceleration

 




RB Leipzig have softened their stance on Naby Keita and they could be convinced to allow him to join Liverpool in the January transfer window.

Liverpool agreed a big money fee with RB Leipzig last summer for Keita, who is scheduled to join the Merseyside giants at the end of the current campaign.




However, with Liverpool selling Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona for a fee reportedly around €160m, the Reds are now looking to bring forward the Guinea midfielder’s arrival at Anfield to this month’s transfer window.

And there are suggestions that the Merseyside giants are prepared to offer more money to RB Leipzig in order to get Keita this month, but the Bundesliga side were in no mood to lose him in January until recently.
 


However, according to German daily Bild, their stance has softened and RB Leipzig are now ready to countenance the sale of the midfielder in this month’s transfer window.  

Keita has failed to hit last season’s heights in the current campaign and it is claimed that he has been becoming an isolated figure inside the RB Leipzig dressing room.

Jurgen Klopp wants to get his hands on him this month and it seems the midfielder’s heart is already at Anfield.

And RB Leipzig are now prepared to listen to Liverpool’s offer for Keita in the winter window.
 