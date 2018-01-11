Monaco Coach Strikes Realistic Note On Fate of Arsenal and Liverpool Target Thomas Lemar

Follow @insidefutbol





Monaco head coach Leonardo Jardim has conceded that the club may well be presented with an offer for Arsenal and Liverpool target Thomas Lemar that they cannot resist.



Lemar’s future at Monaco was a source of intense speculation last summer and he came close to moving to England towards the end when Arsenal and Liverpool were battling it out for his signature.











Monaco managed to hold on to the player, but with the winter window, the rumours around the Frenchman’s future have again attracted the spotlight this month.



Arsenal are eyeing him as a potential replacement for Alexis Sanchez and armed with Philippe Coutinho’s transfer fee, Liverpool are preparing to test Monaco’s resolve again.





The Ligue 1 club have said publicly that they will not sell any of their important players and insisted that Lemar will continue at Monaco until the end of the season.

However, Jardim conceded that at some point Monaco’s resolve will give in as they cannot say no to offers indefinitely.



“You know the problem with the transfer window”, he said in a press conference when quizzed about Lemar’s future at Monaco.



“A club like Monaco cannot say ‘no’.”



With a little less than three weeks left in the transfer window, Jardim is expected to have more uncertain days over Lemar’s future at the Stade Louis II.

