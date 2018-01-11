Moving To Leeds United Big Decision – New Boy Cites Family Concerns

Follow @insidefutbol





New Leeds United signing Laurens De Bock has revealed that it was a big decision for him to join the Whites, owing to family concerns.



The Yorkshire giants announced the signing of the left-back from Club Brugge for an undisclosed fee on Thursday morning.











It will be the first time the Belgian, who has signed a four-and-a-half-year deal with Leeds, will ply his trade outside his home country.



And the 25-year-old admitted that due to family concerns, it was not an easy decision for him to come to England and play for the Yorkshire giants.





“It was quite a big decision I had to make because I have my wife and my little boy”, he told LUTV, when asked how big a decision was it for him to come to England.

“It was not that easy, but when you’ve the chance to go to England – I’m 25 now, so I had to make the decision to play in the most beautiful football country in the world.”



De Bock, who is now contracted with Leeds until the summer of 2022, insisted that he is looking forward to playing for his new employers.



When asked how much he is looking forward to playing for Leeds, the defender replied: “I’m already imagining that the stadium is full and that I’m on the pitch with the team.



“I’m really looking forward [to playing for Leeds].”



It remains to be seen if De Bock makes his Leeds debut in their Championship game against Ipswich Town on Saturday.



De Bock's arrival is timely for Leeds given the news that full-back Luke Ayling has been ruled out until the end of the season following surgery on his ankle.

