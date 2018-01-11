No Point To Prove In League But Point To Prove To Some People – Returning Rangers Loanee

Follow @insidefutbol





Michael O'Halloran has admitted that he has a point to prove to “some people” after returning to Rangers, following his loan spell at St. Johnstone.



The winger was deemed surplus to requirements by former Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha, who sent him on loan to his former club.











O'Halloran scored five goals in 17 appearances in all competitions for the Saints this season, with all of his strikes coming in the first five Scottish Premiership outings.



Upon returning to Rangers, the 27-year-old has travelled with the Gers to their warm weather winter training camp in Florida, where they will also participate in the Florida Cup.





O'Halloran will be hoping to impress Graeme Murty, who was recently confirmed as the permanent Rangers manager on a deal running until the end of the season.

And the former Scotland Under-21 international stated that while he does have a point to prove to certain people, his primary objective is to replicate his performances for St. Johnstone at Ibrox.



“I maybe have a point to prove to some people, but I don’t think that in this league there’s any point there to prove for me”, O’Halloran told Rangers TV, when asked if he has a point to prove.



“For me it’s important that I come and show what I’ve done at St Johnstone and do that for Rangers as well as that’s the club I play for and I’m really glad to be back.”



O'Halloran, who joined Rangers from St. Johnstone in the 2016 winter transfer window, has so far turned out 37 times for the Light Blues, netting three times and providing six assists.

