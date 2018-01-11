RB Leipzig Coach Comments On Early Naby Keita Liverpool Move Talk

Follow @insidefutbol





Bundesliga side RB Leipzig have said that they have no reason to let Naby Keita leave in January, in spite of reports suggesting that Liverpool might look to sign him for an extra £18m.



The Reds struck an agreement with RB Leipzig last August for a reported fee of £51m, which will make Keita a Liverpool player next July.











However, reports this week suggested that Jurgen Klopp's team were prepared to pay an additional amount to take him to Anfield In January.



RB Leipzig coach Ralph Hasenhuttl though has now come out with clarification, stating that his team are in no hurry to sell their key player at a critical juncture of the season.





"The situation is the same as it was all season – there's no reason for us to let Naby Keita go early", Hasenhuttl told the BBC.

The club in a statement said that their position regarding the situation has not changed.



"Nothing has changed and our position hasn't changed from before regarding this transfer."



The 22-year-old midfielder has played a total of 20 matches for the Bundesliga side this season, scoring five goals and currently sees his team placed fifth in the league table.

