XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

11/01/2018 - 23:54 GMT

RB Leipzig Coach Comments On Early Naby Keita Liverpool Move Talk

 




Bundesliga side RB Leipzig have said that they have no reason to let Naby Keita leave in January, in spite of reports suggesting that Liverpool might look to sign him for an extra £18m.

The Reds struck an agreement with RB Leipzig last August for a reported fee of £51m, which will make Keita a Liverpool player next July.




However, reports this week suggested that Jurgen Klopp's team were prepared to pay an additional amount to take him to Anfield In January.

RB Leipzig coach Ralph Hasenhuttl though has now come out with clarification, stating that his team are in no hurry to sell their key player at a critical juncture of the season.
 


"The situation is the same as it was all season – there's no reason for us to let Naby Keita go early", Hasenhuttl told the BBC.  

The club in a statement said that their position regarding the situation has not changed.

"Nothing has changed and our position hasn't changed from before regarding this transfer."

The 22-year-old midfielder has played a total of 20 matches for the Bundesliga side this season, scoring five goals and currently sees his team placed fifth in the league table.
 