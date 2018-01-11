Schalke Deal-Maker Expecting No Imminent Announcement On Liverpool Target’s Future

Follow @insidefutbol





Schalke sporting director Christian Heidel is not expecting an imminent decision on Liverpool and Manchester United target Leon Goretzka’s future.



The 22-year-old midfielder’s contract with Schalke expires at the end of the season and he is expected to snub the club record deal on offer in favour a free transfer in the summer.











Clubs such as Manchester United and Liverpool have been interested in snapping him up, but he has reportedly agreed a deal to join Bayern Munich ahead of next season.



Schalke are more or less aware that Goretzka will be leaving the club in the summer, but have been insistent that no final decision has been made by the German midfielder.





And Heidel is not expecting any announcement before the weekend, when Schalke will return to Bundesliga action following the end of the winter break.

Asked about Goretzka, the Schalke sporting director said in a press conference: “I don’t think there will be a decision to announce before the game in Leipzig.”



Schalke’s decision to offer a club record contract to Goretzka showed their commitment towards holding on to the player.



However, t present the wind appears to be blowing Goretzka to Bayern Munich, though his Premier League suitors may hope for a late change of heart.

