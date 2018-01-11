Serie A Giants Mull Swap Deal For Everton and West Ham Wing Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Inter Milan are considering signing Everton and West Ham wing target Nicolas Gaitan in the January transfer window.



The Nerazzurri have been trying to offload players in the January transfer window and Joao Mario is believed to be on the top of the list of personnel they want to cull.











Despite interest from other clubs in Mario, nothing concrete has emerged and Inter are drawing up other plans in order to push the midfielder towards the exit door.



And according to Sky Italia, the Serie A giants are considering signing Gaitan from Atletico Madrid and are prepared to offer Mario as part of the agreement.





Atletico Madrid are also interested in selling Gaitan and the former Benfica man has generated interest from England, with clubs such as Crystal Palace, Everton and West Ham reportedly keen.

The Argentine winger has also been offered to Inter and the Nerazzurri are plotting a swap deal with Atletico Madrid with Mario moving to the Wanda Metropolitano.



However, nothing concrete has been done yet and the potential swap deal is still in the planning stage as Inter continue to assess other options.

