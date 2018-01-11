XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

11/01/2018 - 14:35 GMT

Valencia Want Francis Coquelin For Saturday’s La Liga Game

 




Valencia are looking to push through Francis Coquelin’s transfer from Arsenal as they want the midfielder in the squad for Saturday's game against Deportivo La Coruna.

It emerged on Wednesday that Arsenal and Valencia have reached an agreement for the Frenchman’s move to Spain and Arsene Wenger has confirmed that Coquelin will be joining Los Che.




Coquelin arrived in Spain in the early hours of Wednesday morning and checked in to have his medical with the Spanish outfit on Thursday as Valencia look to rush through a deal.

Valencia are keen to get through all the formalities as soon as possible in order to register the player with the relevant authorities as according to AS, they want him in the squad against Deportivo.
 


The Spanish club are expected to make an announcement regarding Coquelin and present the midfielder as a Valencia player later today.  

Wenger conceded on Wednesday night as he had little option but to accept Coquelin’s departure from Arsenal as the midfielder has been desperate to play regular football.

And the Frenchman could make his debut for Valencia at the Estadio Riazor.

He joined the Arsenal academy in 2008 and made 160 senior appearances for the club.
 