06 October 2016

26 August 2015

12/01/2018 - 17:18 GMT

Claim From Catalunya: Stoke City Set To Bag Quique Sanchez Flores As New Manager

 




Quique Sanchez Flores is set to accept an offer to become the next Stoke City manager, it has been claimed.

Stoke have been on the lookout for a new manager since getting rid of Mark Hughes last week and have been courting Espanyol head coach Flores.




The former Watford manager has held talks with the Potters over taking charge at the bet365 Stadium and is expected to provide a final answer by the end of the day.

But it seems his mind has been made as according to Catalan Radio station RAC1, the former Watford boss is ready to take the reins of Stoke and is preparing to leave Espanyol.
 


He has a release clause worth €4m in his contract and Stoke are willing to pay that amount to Espanyol once Flores gives the signal to move back to England this month.  

A former Atletico Madrid coach, Flores had one season in England when he was in charge of Watford and is believed to be keen to return to the Premier League.

Stoke are currently involved in the relegation quagmire and are sitting 18th in the Premier League table.

It is unlikely Flores will be in the dugout, even if a deal is agreed, for when Stoke take on Manchester United on Monday night.
 