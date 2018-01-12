Claim From Italy: Manchester United Close To Agreeing Terms With Alexis Sanchez

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United are close to agreeing personal terms with Alexis Sanchez’s representatives over a contract as they look to overtake Manchester City in the chase for the Arsenal winger.



Arsene Wenger was coy when asked about Manchester United’s interest in the Chilean on Friday morning and it seems the Red Devils have powered on in their pursuit of the player.











Manchester United touched based with Sanchez’s representatives recently and are reportedly prepared to offer Henrikh Mkhitaryan to Arsenal as part of a deal.



And according to Sky Italia, talks between the club and the player have progressed smoothly and they are now close to agreeing terms on a contract for Sanchez.





Manchester City have already agreed terms with the winger, but Manchester United are believed to be prepared to match or even better the salary on offer for the Chilean.

Wenger indicated that nothing concrete is yet to emerge regarding Sanchez, but Manchester United are expected to approach Arsenal once they thrash out terms with the player and his representatives.



Manchester United are prepared to better Manchester City’s bid for Sanchez but the Citizens are reportedly unwilling to offer more money for the winger, who will be out of contract in the summer.



Jose Mourinho’s insistence on Manchester United matching Manchester City in the transfer market seems to be paying off as they look to sign Sanchez from under their cross town rivals’ noses.

