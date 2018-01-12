I Was Not Playing Games That Mattered – Francis Coquelin Explains Arsenal Exit

Follow @insidefutbol





Francis Coquelin has insisted that game time was not the key reason behind him leaving Arsenal, but feels he was not playing in the games that truly mattered.



The French midfielder completed a permanent transfer to Valencia from Arsenal earlier this week and could feature against Deportivo La Coruna in a La Liga game at the weekend.











Coquelin joined the Arsenal academy in 2008 and made 160 senior appearances for the club, but he feels for his development and growth he needed to leave the club this month.



The midfielder feels while he was getting enough minutes, he was not actually featuring in the games that truly meant something.





Asked if his role in the Arsenal squad didn’t suit him, Coquelin told L’Equipe: “It’s not that, I had a great year at Arsenal. It’s the club that gave me a start, I’ll never forget it.

“It’s hard to leave. I played games, yes, but not necessarily the ones that mattered. I needed to grow again.”



The Frenchman admits that he spoke at length with Arsene Wenger and explained his reasons behind leaving the club to the Arsenal manager.



And Coquelin believes the veteran manager, whom he has great respect for, understood his need to leave the Gunners.



“We had a healthy discussion together. He is someone for whom I have great respect. I told him what I was thinking and he understood.



“The only thing that I didn’t want to do is to go on loan again and start a new cycle. This is perfect.”

