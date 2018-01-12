XRegister
Inside Futbol

06 October 2016

26 August 2015

12/01/2018 - 17:43 GMT

I’ll Speak To Victor Orta – Leeds United Boss On Loanee’s Future

 




Leeds United head coach Thomas Christiansen has admitted that he with have to speak with director of football Victor Orta to discuss the possibility of a return for Lewie Coyle from Fleetwood Town.

The Whites lost their first choice right-back Luke Ayling for the rest of the season after the 26-year-old picked up an ankle injury in the first-half of the New Year's Day clash against Nottingham Forest.




The former Arsenal man in fact had to undergo surgery to repair his damaged cartilage and will now miss the crucial action during the business end of the season.

The situation at Elland Road has given rise to the prospect of the Peacocks recalling Coyle from his loan spell at League one outfit Fleetwood Town, where he has impressed with his performances.
 


Asked at a press conference on whether he has given the prospect any thought the manager said: “No we haven’t – at the moment.”  

Pressedon on whether he thinks Coyle would be better off staying at Fleetwood, Christiansen said: “We will have to talk to Victor.”

Gaetano Berardi is now set to move in from the left-back's role to his preferred right-back position with new signing Laurens de Bock operating as the left-back.
 