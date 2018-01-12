XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

12/01/2018 - 12:57 GMT

Juventus Complete Meeting With Serie A Side And Agent Of Liverpool Target

 




Juventus were involved in a summit with Cagliari along with the agent of Liverpool linked midfielder Nicolo Barella on Thursday.

The 20-year-old midfielder has been on the radar of several top clubs in Italy and Europe and he is expected to leave Cagliari at the end of the season.




Inter Milan have been in talks with the Sardinian club for the Italy Under-21 international and even Liverpool have been keeping tabs on the young midfield man.

Juventus, who are known for picking up top young Italian talents, have also been showing an interest in the young midfielder and they are looking to gain an edge in the chase for Barella.
 


According to Sky Italia, Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici met his Cagliari counterpart, Giovanni Rossi, on Thursday in Milan along with the agent of the midfielder.  

The Italian champions have enquired about the possibility of signing Barella from Cagliari next summer and are keen to get the talks moving forward as soon as possible.

A number of other players were also discussed, but Barella was believed to be the focus of the meeting between the two sporting directors.

The young midfielder recently signed a new contract with Cagliari, but he is still tipped to leave the club next summer.
 