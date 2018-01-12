Juventus Remain Interested In Manchester United Targeted Serie A Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





Juventus are still interested in Manchester United target Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, it has been claimed.



The Lazio midfielder was heavily linked with a move to Juventus last season, with the Stadio Olimpico outfit even rejecting a bid from the Italian champions.











Juventus are reportedly close to agreeing deals for Liverpool’s Emre Can and Sampdoria midfielder Dennis Praet as they look to revamp their midfield next season.



But according to Italian outlet Quotidiano.net, Juventus want to bring in two more midfielders and Milinkovic-Savic remains on their radar.





Besides the Serbia international, the Bianconeri are also keen on Praet’s Sampdoria team-mate Lucas Torreira.

Lazio are expected to listen to offers for Milinkovic-Savic, but they want a figure in excess of €100m for the Manchester United linked player, who has also generated interest from Paris Saint-Germain.



The Red Devils and PSG are believed to have made the 22-year-old, whose present contract with Lazio runs until 2022, their top target next summer.



However, with Juventus still interested in him, the race for Milinkovic-Savic’s signature is far from over.

