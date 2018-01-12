Manchester City Meet Agent Of Chelsea And Liverpool Targeted Ligue 1 Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester City met the agent of Liverpool and Chelsea midfield target Jean-Michael Seri last week and are considering signing him this month.



Pep Guardiola wants to add to his already expensively assemble squad as his Manchester City side are involved in four competitions and he wants more options on his table.











Seri came close to joining Barcelona last summer before the move fell apart but he has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League in the winter transfer window.



Chelsea and Liverpool have been keeping tabs on the Ivoirian midfielder but it seems Manchester City are moving the pieces on the transfer chess board for Seri too.





According to French daily Le Parisien, a Manchester City delegate met the player’s agent last week to discuss the possibility of the Nice midfielder moving to the Etihad in January.

The Premier League leaders are yet to make a definitive decision on the swoop, but the club are considering making a move for the 26-year-old midfielder.



Paris Saint-Germain are also interested in Seri and sporting director Antero Henrique recent held talks with the player’s entourage to discuss a transfer this month.



The Parisians are claimed to be prepared to offer €25m to Nice for Seri.

