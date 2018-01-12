XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

12/01/2018 - 16:58 GMT

No One Is Satisfied – Dortmund Deal Maker On West Ham Target’s Situation

 




Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke has laid bare the club’s dissatisfaction with West Ham wing target Andre Schurrle.

The former Chelsea man has become an isolated figure at Dortmund this season and has been struggling to impress in the limited opportunities he has received at the Westfalenstadion.




The winger has been tipped to leave Dortmund in the January transfer window and West Ham are believed to be interested in taking back to London in the coming weeks.

Dortmund are also prepared to let him go and it seems the club have become disgruntled with Schurrle, as indicated by club CEO Watzke.
 


The top Dortmund official believes the German must do a little soul searching on why things have not worked out for him at the club.  

Watzke told Die Welt when asked about Schurrle: “Frankly and honestly, both sides – as of now – are not satisfied.

“He [might] need to do a little research on the root cause of why it has not worked out.

“It doesn’t seem to have worked for us here at Dortmund so far.”

Schurrle, who has a contract until 2021 with Dortmund, is eyeing the exit door in the January transfer window.
 