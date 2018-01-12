Paris Saint-Germain Back In Mix For Chelsea and Man Utd Target Alex Sandro

Follow @insidefutbol





Paris Saint-Germain have rejoined the transfer chase for Manchester United and Chelsea defensive target Alex Sandro.



Juventus have ruled out selling Sandro in the winter transfer window and the player is claimed to have settled down to continue in Turin on the condition that he will be allowed to leave next summer.











Chelsea have been keen on signing him since last summer and in recent months Manchester United have joined the race and were even interested in a winter move for the player.



PSG have also been keeping tabs on the Brazilian, but their interest in recent months cooled. Now though it has been claimed that the Parisians are back in the transfer race.





According to Turin-based Italian daily Tuttosport, the Parisians have rekindled their interest in the full-back and are prepared to go toe-to-toe with Sandro’s suitors for his signature at the end of the season.

Juventus are keen to have an auction for Sandro in the summer and are anticipating earning a transfer fee of between €60m to €70m for the Brazil international.



PSG’s interest in Sandro is also good news for Juventus as the Italian champions are keen on Adrien Rabiot and Thomas Meunier and could look to use the Brazilian as a bargaining chip in negotiations.

