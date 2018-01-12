Still Talking To West Ham – Gladbach Deal-Maker On Reece Oxford

Follow @insidefutbol





Borussia Monchengladbach sporting director Max Eberl is still hopeful of agreeing a deal to sign Reece Oxford on a permanent deal from West Ham United.



The 19-year-old centre-back joined the Bundesliga outfit on loan last summer and despite limited opportunities, the club are keen to turn the agreement into a permanent deal.











Monchengladbach have been in talks with West Ham for the defender’s signature for a while and even RB Leipzig reportedly agreed a deal with the Hammers for Oxford.



While the defender’s future is yet to be decided, Gladbach remain keen to get him signed up on a permanent contract and Eberl is keeping his calm in the negotiations.





The Monchengladbach sporting director that talks with West Ham are still ongoing and a deal to sign the defender permanently is still on the cards.

Asked about Oxford, the Gladbach deal-maker said in a press conference: “We must have patience.



“We are in talks with West Ham.



"I hope that it will work out.”



Oxford has started the last two Bundesliga games for Monchengladbach and even has an appearance in the German Cup to his name.

